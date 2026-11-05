Cesc Fabregas’s Como went from changing in a bar to humbling Lens

When Cesc Fabregas arrived at Como as a player four years ago, in Serie B, the team changed in a bar. “We had massages in the back room of a bar,” he said in May, after Como had clinched a place in the Champions League. “Everyone used to leave at 12 or 12:30, there was nobody around.”

On Wednesday night the same club scored nine goals in a Champions League match at Lens. No away side has done that before.

The 9-1 win at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis equalled the biggest margin of victory the competition has seen. Tasos Douvikas, the Greek striker, scored three, in the seventh, 32nd and 57th minutes, and leads this season’s scorers with six. Six others scored once each, Nico Paz among them. Matteo Papaccioli got the ninth in the first minute of stoppage time, after Mattia Liberali turned and threaded a pass through the Lens defence. Ruben Aguilar’s volley in the 65th minute was all that Lens had. They are 33rd.

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“It’s a crazy night and a crazy result, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Da Cunha, the captain. “We came for the three points and that’s what we were able to secure.”

Como now have nine points from four games and are fourth in the table. They beat RB Leipzig 4-1 on 10 September, lost 3-2 at Feyenoord on 14 October, and a week later had Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, which holds about 12,000.

Paz scored after 118 seconds, and United lost 4-1. Michael Carrick walked to the away end and apologised to the supporters. Before the game Fabregas was asked if he would take over at Old Trafford. He declined, saying it would not show “enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Carrick”. With his side 4-0 up, he was bothered by the goal United scored in stoppage time. “That goal hurt me,” he said.

Paz, reported as a Real Madrid target in the summer, had said after the Leipzig game: “It was for nights like this that I wanted to stay.”

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Como’s head coach Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lens and Como in Lens, France, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Como’s head coach Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lens and Como in Lens, France, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

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Qualification came on the last day of the season, and not on Como’s terms alone. They won 4-1 at Cremonese on 24 May, but fourth place also needed Milan to lose to Cagliari at San Siro. Fabregas, on the touchline, never once asked what was happening there, Football-Italia reported. In the huddle afterwards he told his players: “You will be remembered forever.” It was Como’s first major European competition since the 1980-81 Mitropa Cup. Their previous best Serie A finish, sixth in 1949-50, had stood for 76 years.

The bar is an old habit here. Como were founded in 1907 by a committee that gathered at the Taroni bar on Via Cinque Giornate. They have been declared bankrupt twice this century, and they were in Italy’s amateur fourth tier as recently as 2018-19. When Indonesia’s Djarum Group bought the club in 2019, the crowds were around 800.

The owners had not come for football. Mirwan Suwarso, now the president, told ESPN he was working for a television station that had just lost the rights to Italian league matches. The plan was to fill the side with young Indonesian players and show them back home. Three months after the purchase, the club was promoted into the third division, and “you’re no longer allowed to have foreign players”. Then offers to buy the club arrived, which suggested there was a business to build. Michael Bambang Hartono, one of the two brothers who own Djarum, died in March, aged 86.

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What they had was a lake. Suwarso told ESPN that the region had “maybe 1.9 million tourists” in 2019, and 5.6 million last year. The club calls itself a “sports tourism destination”.

Fabregas took a minority stake in 2022 and became head coach in November 2023, at first as caretaker. Como went up to Serie A in 2024 after 21 years. “There was practically nothing when we started,” he said in May. ESPN quotes him describing the starting point as “not just zero, but minus-10”.

For the Leipzig game, Suwarso and the other directors gave up their seats in the stand. Suwarso wrote on Instagram that the tickets should go to fans “who have waited for the longest time”, those born in 1950 or earlier who had followed Como “in every category and in every era”. More than 40 of them went.