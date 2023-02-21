scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Cesar Azpilicueta out of hospital after being kicked in head

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is "recovering well" after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Injured Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is taken away during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and was back at the club training ground.

“Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.” The 33-year-old Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 20:16 IST
