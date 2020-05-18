Celtic win ninth successive Scottish Premiership title after season gets abandoned

Celtic have won every league title since 2011/12. (Source: Reuters) Celtic have won every league title since 2011/12. (Source: Reuters)

Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement.

🏆9️⃣ THIS is how the league was won… #9INAROW Champions for a reason! 👊 Our Way, Our Nine, Our Time. 🍀⚪#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Du0wWNJJ5w — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) May 18, 2020

“The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect,” the league said.

“The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.”

Dundee United, Raith Rovers, and Cove Rangers were declared winners of the Championship, League One and League Two and the SPFL released end-of-season payments of over 1.8 million pounds ($2.18 million) to clubs to ease their financial burden.

Top-flight Rangers, who finished runners-up, had sought an independent investigation into the SPFL’s handling of the season in the wake of the pandemic but clubs last week did not support their request.

Scottish Premiership final standings determined on points-per-game with the season curtailed pic.twitter.com/BcNmAmXLEe — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 18, 2020

The resolution, also backed by Hearts and Stranraer, was put forward after misgivings about how the vote on the SPFL’s plan to end the lower leagues early had been carried out.

The SPFL executive committee last week met all 12 Premiership clubs about declaring the season over and British media reported that relegated Hearts had made a final push for a revamp of the league structure.

“Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Ladbrokes Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision,” SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said.

The league statement added that final season placings were decided on a points-per-game basis in matches played to March 13. A similar system was used to determine final positions in Scotland’s three lowest footballing tiers, which voted to end their seasons early in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.