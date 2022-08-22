scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Casemiro breaks down in emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford

Casemiro is expected to be unveiled to United fans later on Monday when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford. United have lost both of their opening two games of the season.

casemiroCasemiro will leave Real Madrid for £70 million after a stellar nine years with Los Blancos .(Source /Reuters )

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro wept on Monday as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid following a trophy-laden nine-year stay with the LaLiga club. “When I got here, my wife and I knew nobody. We were alone and we built our life story here in this city together,” the Manchester United-bound player said as tears rolled down his cheeks. “I arrived at the reserve team and I had to fight my way to the first team. I learned the values of this club, while working at their academy, to be the purest part of football.

“I have won a lot here but I’ve always felt that the greatest honour was to come here to work everyday,” added the 30-year-old, who won three LaLiga, one Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles among many other accolades. Casemiro gave special thanks to teammates Luka Modric and Tony Kroos for their support.

An emotional Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised Casemiro for all he had done at the club.

“You have been exemplary every single day in all of these years here. You have earned the right to decide your future and we must respect it. You… leave the image of the champion that you are,” Perez said. “You are going to a friendly club, the legendary Manchester United, but wherever you are you will always be an ambassador of Real Madrid.

“You will always be one of us. When you return one day, we will remember these moments. Thank you, Case, this is and always will be your home.”

Real and United confirmed on Friday that they agreed a deal for the transfer of Casemiro. British media said United had closed on a deal worth up to 70 million euros ($70.06 million). “I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different country, different culture. Over there I didn’t win nothing, so I have everything still in front of me. It was the hardest decision of my life but I’m excited to what’s ahead of me,” Casemiro added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

Casemiro is expected to be unveiled to United fans later on Monday when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford. United have lost both of their opening two games of the season.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:37:01 pm
Next Story

Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News