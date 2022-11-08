scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

CAS allow Ecuador to keep World Cup spot

Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the next round of World Cup qualifiers and will pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss Francs ($101,605.36) for the "use of a document containing false information", CAS said.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorian national.

Ecuador will play at this year’s World Cup in Qatar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorian national.

Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the next round of World Cup qualifiers and will pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss Francs ($101,605.36) for the “use of a document containing false information”, CAS said.

Ecuador were drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands and the South American team were set to play the hosts when the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20.

In September, FIFA had dismissed Chile’s appeal following their original complaint that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official documents.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifying games — including twice against Chile — for the Qatar World Cup as they took fourth place. Ecuador have denied that the player was ineligible.

Peru finished fifth in South American qualifying, missing out on the last automatic spot for Qatar while Chile finished seventh.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:00:43 pm
Next Story

After para world title, teenage shuttler Manisha has eyes set on Paris

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News