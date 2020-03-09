Carlos Tevez seals title for Boca Juniors with ‘kiss of victory’ from Diego Maradona

Carlos Tevez kissing Gimnasia manager Diego Maradona on Saturday. (Source: AP Photo) Carlos Tevez kissing Gimnasia manager Diego Maradona on Saturday. (Source: AP Photo)

Carlos Tevez kissed Diego Maradona for luck before scoring Boca Juniors’ winner to seal the Argentinian Primera Division title on Saturday. Tevez, who is plying his trade for his boyhood club since 2018, won the Superliga Argentina for Boca with a 20-yard-piledriver against Diego Maradona-coached Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza. The Buenos Aires-based side defeated the 19th placed Gimnasia 1-0, courtesy of the 72nd-minute winner.

To add to the last-minute title-winning drama, Tevez sought good luck by kissing the 59-year-old Argentinian legend prior to the kick-off. Speaking to Ole, he later said, “I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way… sometimes you have to look for luck.”

The ritual proved fruitful for Boca Juniors as they went on to clinch their 34th league title in history with 48 points from 23 matches. Players, fans, and staff alike celebrated the victory long into the night after they leapfrogged city-rival River Plate to win the title by just one point.

After River Plate was held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Tucuman, Boca made the most of it at their home ground, La Bombonera. The 36-year-old forward had hit the ball with so much power that Gimnasia goalkeeper Jorge Broun couldn’t keep it out even after getting his hand to the shot.

If you somehow missed Carlos Tevez winning Boca the title, here you go. Everything about this clip is amazing. pic.twitter.com/K4Rd2x9clK — The Futbol Page (@TheFutbolPage) March 9, 2020

Boca Juniors returned to the top after finishing third last season behind title-winners Racing and second-placed Defensa. They did it by finishing the season on a six-match winning streak, without conceding a single goal in the final five matches of the campaign.

Regardless of what River failed to do, enormous credit to Boca. Six consecutive wins to close the season, 16 goals scored & one conceded. And huge credit to Carlos Tevez. The guy looked on his way out but scores 5 in the last 6 to win Boca the title. pic.twitter.com/XH8YZU5DPs — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) March 8, 2020

The former Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus forward said that he wants to drive his club to glory again, who are two titles off River Plate’s record-36.

“I was hungry for glory again. I think I felt again that I had to go back to my neighbourhood, and fight like the kid who fought when I was a kid,” he said.

“It was two or three years of fighting against my head, against a lot of things. I always kept working to get back to my roots.”

“It was as I was telling you, I needed to go back to be hungry for glory. I found myself at the right time,” he concluded.

Boca Juniors’ Carlos Tevez celebrates after winning the Superliga. (Source: Reuters) Boca Juniors’ Carlos Tevez celebrates after winning the Superliga. (Source: Reuters)

The former Argentina international ended the season with nine goals from 17 appearances and will be out of a contract at the end of June.

