Carlos Queiroz slams expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup: ‘Vulgar and ordinary’

Queiroz believes the expansion has diluted the value of the qualification process, particularly in Europe. (AP Photo)

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has criticised the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup format, calling it “vulgar and ordinary” and warning that the tournament risks losing the exclusivity that has traditionally made it football’s biggest prize.

The former Real Madrid manager questioned whether qualification still carries the same significance when almost a quarter of FIFA’s 211 member associations can reach the finals.

“I believe that value comes when things are rare. The number of teams that can qualify for this competition can turn it into something vulgar and ordinary. When so many teams can qualify, is the value still rare? That would seem debatable to me, but it is only my opinion,” Queiroz said after Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia.