Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao cup final Match Today Live Telecast: Manchester United is looking for a first piece of silverware since 2017 on the other hand, Newcastle has to go back to 1955 for its last major trophy, the FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup Final Live Streaming: The first trophy of the season is up for grabs when Manchester United plays Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

United is looking for a first piece of silverware since 2017, when the club won the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho. Newcastle has to go back to 1955 for its last major trophy, the FA Cup. It is the first final for Newcastle since the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The teams are in third (United) and fifth (Newcastle) place, respectively, in the Premier League.

When is the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Ligue 1 match happening?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will start at 10 pm IST on Sunday, February 26.

Where is the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match happening?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match live on TV?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will not be telecasted live on TV

Where can I live stream the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match online?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will be live-streamed on FanCode.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:11 IST
