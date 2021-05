Real Madrid players, including captain Sergio Ramos, left out of Spain squad for Euro 2020

Sergio Ramos and his Real Madrid colleagues were left out of Spain’s squad for the European Championship on Monday.

Ramos has had a season plagued by injuries. Spain coach Luis Enrique said Ramos’ lack of play recently made it difficult for the Real Madrid defender to be included in the Euro 2020 squad.

Spain squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

For the first time ever at a major tournament, the Spain squad will not include a single Real Madrid player. 😳 https://t.co/3sds4xOgcn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2021

The 35-year-old Ramos missed most of the second half of the season after a series of muscle injures and a knee problem that required surgery.

READ | Suarez seals the deal, Atletico Madrid clinch La Liga title

He would enter Euro 2020 with a chance to break the record for most appearances for a national team. The veteran Spain captain already holds the European record with 180 appearances. The world record of 184 is held by Egypt player Ahmed Hassan.

Spain will play in Group E along with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. All of its games will be in the Spanish city of Seville, beginning on June 14 against Sweden. Its two warm-up matches will be against Portugal on June 4 and against Lithuania on June 8.

(With AP inputs)