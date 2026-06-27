Cape Verde creates WC history as smallest nation to reach knockouts, set to face Argentina

The final whistles went off in Guadalajara and Houston within moments of each other on Friday night. When Uruguay suffered a 0-1 defeat to Spain, the expanded field of a 48-team World Cup rejoiced as Cape Verde’s stunning resistance pulled off a historic result over Saudi Arabia at the Houston Stadium. A goalless draw meant that they had denied any of their Group H opponents the satisfaction of a win and consigned Uruguay’s group-stage exit.
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An archipelago of 10 volcanic islands not far from the Western African coast, Cape Verde finished second in Group H, securing a berth in the World Cup knockouts at their first attempt. The 56-year-old Bubista’s side became the smallest nation, by size and population, to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages, pushing down Uruguay to third place, in less than eight months since they secured their berth at the sport’s grandest stage.
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They began their campaign with a stunning hold of former champions Spain in a 0-0 draw, affirming that their stoicism was a strength. But they could also serve up attacking ripostes as they showed by nailing Uruguay down to a 2-2 draw in their second outing, dramatically boosting their chances for knockout qualification.
On the final game day in the group stage, all Cape Verde needed to do was stave off a defeat to stand chances for a knockout berth. With Spain downing Uruguay outright through a 42nd-minute strike from Alex Baena, Cape Verde’s pragmatic defence was enough to record history.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|7
|2
|Cape Verde
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-4
|2
The road does not get any lighter from here on as the World Cup debutants have drawn world champions Argentina in the Round of 32 match, set to be played in Miami on July 4.
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