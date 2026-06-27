Cape Verde creates WC history as smallest nation to reach knockouts, set to face Argentina

Cape Verde became the smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages on Saturday. (AP Photo)

The final whistles went off in Guadalajara and Houston within moments of each other on Friday night. When Uruguay suffered a 0-1 defeat to Spain, the expanded field of a 48-team World Cup rejoiced as Cape Verde’s stunning resistance pulled off a historic result over Saudi Arabia at the Houston Stadium. A goalless draw meant that they had denied any of their Group H opponents the satisfaction of a win and consigned Uruguay’s group-stage exit.

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An archipelago of 10 volcanic islands not far from the Western African coast, Cape Verde finished second in Group H, securing a berth in the World Cup knockouts at their first attempt. The 56-year-old Bubista’s side became the smallest nation, by size and population, to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages, pushing down Uruguay to third place, in less than eight months since they secured their berth at the sport’s grandest stage.