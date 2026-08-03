Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha welcomed by huge crowd ahead of joining new club in Chile

Vozinha arrived at Chilean capital Santiago's airport at 8:35 p.m. and was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered at the terminal with flags, banners, drums, and chants. (AP Photo)

Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper who had become the breakout sensation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was welcomed by huge crowds as he arrived in Chile to join Colo-Colo, the country’s most succesful club. The 40-year-old’s signing had been announced on July 24 but the move had been besieged by several issues since, even looking like it might fall apart at one point.

Vozinha arrived at Chilean capital Santiago’s airport at 8:35 p.m. and was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered at the terminal with flags, banners, drums, and chants.

Before this, though, a series of hurdles needed to be crossed before the move could be finalised. Vozinha was initially supposed to arrive on Tuesday last week. However, visa issues delayed his travel to Thursday, and then he failed to board his flight.