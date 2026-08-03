Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha welcomed by huge crowd ahead of joining new club in Chile

Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper who had become the breakout sensation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was welcomed by huge crowds as he arrived in Chile to join Colo-Colo, the country’s most succesful club. The 40-year-old’s signing had been announced on July 24 but the move had been besieged by several issues since, even looking like it might fall apart at one point.
Vozinha arrived at Chilean capital Santiago’s airport at 8:35 p.m. and was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered at the terminal with flags, banners, drums, and chants.
Before this, though, a series of hurdles needed to be crossed before the move could be finalised. Vozinha was initially supposed to arrive on Tuesday last week. However, visa issues delayed his travel to Thursday, and then he failed to board his flight.
Then came the issue of what name he could have on his shirt. Vozinha is the nickname of the goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias. It is also the name that became iconic over the course of Cape Verde’s incredible run to the round of 32, getting out of their group ahead of former champions Uruguay and second only to eventual winners Spain. However, under Chilean league rules, players are required to use only their surnames on the back of their jerseys. The Chilean Football Federation unanimously decided on Friday to amend its regulations, thus allowing him to have “Vozinha” on the back of his shirt.
“I’m very happy to be here. And I want to thank the fans for the patience they’ve shown while waiting for me,” the Cape Verde star told reporters upon arrival in Chile. “See you at the Monumental Stadium.” Vozinha became the oldest player to appear in a national team’s debut game at the World Cup. He then turned even more heads for the saves he made as Cape Verde incredibly managed to get a draw out of their first match of the tournament against eventual champions Spain.