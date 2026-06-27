Cape Verde reach FIFA World Cup knockouts as smallest nation in tournament history

When Cape Verde locked out Saudi Arabia, home to one of the richest leagues in the world and conquerors of Argentina at the previous World Cup, the tiny island nation battered by hurricanes were not yet certain of their progress to the knockouts. Their fate depended on the Uruguay-Spain game. After shaking hands with the Saudi players, they wandered around, searching for their messenger of hope. Finally, the news arrived: Spain had beaten Uruguay. The smallest nation ever to reach the knockouts of a World Cup were through.

Midfielder Deroy Duarte told reporters he wanted to cry. “Everyone was just waiting and praying,” he said. “We deserved it so much, because we gave everything. There was so much tension. The joy that came out is something I never felt before, and I hope to feel it again.”

Soon he joined his teammates in a full-on party. Manager Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista, strolled in furiously waving a giant Cape Verde flag. Some of his players had worn the flag like a cape. Forward Garry Rodrigues wore a mask resembling a blue shark, the team’s nickname. The players sang and danced, inviting fans to join the revelry.

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Bubista then wrapped himself in the flag and waltzed into the press conference room with a broad smile. Told that Cape Verde were the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup knockouts, he said: “It’s us? I didn’t know that.” Then came the answer. “In that case we have become an example that small countries also can have big objectives provided they have focus, determination and work with organisation. We have shown that nothing is impossible. We have represented our country but we also represent Africa and small countries around the world.”

The archipelago spans 4,033 square kilometres, half the size of New Jersey. Its population is 530,000. Houston, the Texas city where they marked the achievement, alone has 4.15 million residents. More players in the squad were born in Rotterdam than in Praia, their capital. Their 26-member group plays in leagues across 14 countries.

To appreciate the enormity of it, consider who didn’t make it. From their own group, two-time champions Uruguay, managed by Marcelo Bielsa, crashed out. As did Turkey, Czechia and New Zealand, all with greater resources and deeper heritage. Scotland, who gave football to the world, are on the brink. Before the tournament, barely anyone could name five Cape Verde players. Now they have the most loved goalkeeper at the World Cup in Vozinha.

The mood in camp before the tournament had been set by Dailon Livramento. “Let’s have some fun. We got ourselves into the World Cup, now it’s time to have fun together.” They did. And they played serious football along the way. Three draws against teams far more accomplished in resources and personnel. Stopping Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams from scoring is not an accident of fate. It is defensive organisation and a heart that refuses to stop.

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The day before the Saudi game, Vozinha had told reporters not to underestimate them. “We’re from a small country,” he said. “But we knew we would come here to compete. There’s a lot of quality in our national team. Maybe a lot of you thought that Cape Verdean players don’t have a lot of quality, but we’ve shown we are here to compete.”

Next up is Argentina, the defending champions. Many Cape Verdean players will be smitten by the aura of Lionel Messi. But Bubista vows to fight as they have throughout. “First of all we are proud to be able to play Argentina. This is a country with which we have longstanding ties. But above all our will is to do things with our identity regardless of who the opponent is. We will play our game with attitude and responsibility, knowing that Argentina have some of the best players in the world plus Messi, who some believe is the best of all time.”

Whether they shock Argentina or not, they will fight. By nature they are a resilient people, roughened by hurricanes, a long struggle for independence, fickle weather and the pangs of a developing nation. They may not be finished surprising anyone.