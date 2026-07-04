The night Cape Verde, smallest nation at the World Cup, nearly broke Messi’s Argentina

In the beatifically lit-up Hard Rock Stadium in Miami a beautiful fairy-tale met a tearful end. Cape Verde’s stirring journey, from utter unknown to holding off the game’s powerhouses to nearly pulling off the greatest shocks of all time, ended at the hands, legs, and the experience of the world champions, Argentina in extra-time (3-2). The unwritten story would haunt their brave men, those that defeated odds to be just here, those left every drop of sweat, tears, and energy on the field, but Cape Verde leave the World Cup as the tournament’s most heart-warming narrative, one that would not be forgotten, or be construed as an accident of fortune or fixture. They leave as heroes, and some as household names.

The emotional toll the match took on its subjects was such that Messi knelt and prayed, staring into the skies. His teammates had long sprawled on the grass blades; Cape Verde players staggered like ghosts. Their supporters looked hollow. The world regurgitated the moments of an unseemly World Cup classic, wishing it never ended.

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Till the last second of the 120th minute, they stretched the reigning champions, the herd of the GOAT, Lionel Messi to the outer limits of their physical durability, mental fortitude and survivability. They did not flinch when Messi broke their resistance with a gorgeous finish, controlling the ball with the outside of the boot, on the rise, and lifting it past Cape Verde’s poster boy, Vozinha, in the first half. They weathered the storm, began the second half assertively and deservingly equalised through Deroy Duarte’s sumptuous nutmeg of Emiliano Martinez, the finish itself arriving from a buildup that had nutmegged an Argentine defender first. For the first time in the game, Argentine faces in the crowd felt a sense of foreboding. The goal did not originate from a lapse, or a deflection, but was the culmination of a period of domination.

Incensed, Argentina attacked fervently, but Cape Verde stonewalled every intrusion. Vozinha stood like the rock of Gibraltar; he stashed away a venomous Messi free kick from his optimal spot, on the right, a good two-three metres from the post. His defenders flung their body and heart at anything that seemed half a threat. Argentina’s desperation grew; the mind’s restlessness manifested in uncharacteristic mistakes. In the stands, former player, the tough tackling and inexpressive Diego Simeone, twitched in his seats. Lionel Scaloni’s face turned red in agony.

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time. (AP) Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time. (AP)

When extra-time whistled, the score locked at 1-1, it was no longer a game between the champions and minnow. But those of equals. The smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup knockout round was burning down an empire. The dynasty of Messi, Maradona and Kempes stood on the precipice of its darkest hour in their football history. Three minutes into the extra time, the man they call the ‘butcher’, Lisandro Martinez came to his nation’s rescue. The defender has an uncanny tryst with goal; his goals are not the defenders staple headers or toe-poke in a goalmouth scramble. It was more like a striker’s, heaved into the roof of the net. Surely, Cape Verde’s resoluteness would break. The concrete stands swung in delight.

But their plucky rivals were yet to surrender. Fight was still left in them. Manager Bubista gestured to them to keep calm. So they did. The tiring Argentines could not match their energy. Messi was barely able to walk. Lautaro Martinez and Facundo Medina were subbed because cramps on a humid day with intermittent showers impeded them. Bubista’s substitutes revitalised them, culminating in a magnificent equaliser. The left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral dinked past Nicolás Tagliafico and whipped the ball into the top corner of the far post, from the edge of the area.

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Cabral is 23, born in Rotterdam, and now plays for Turkish club Trabzonspor after a rapid rise through Sweden’s Helsingborg, Germany’s lower leagues with Rot-Weiss Erfurt, and a breakout season at Portugal’s Estrela da Amadora, before a move to Benfica and a €10 million switch to Trabzonspor weeks before this World Cup. It is a long way from the fifth tier, where he earned the equivalent of £850 a month and endured racist abuse both on and off the pitch. He rode up the stands and waited for his girlfriend to wade through the crowd and embrace him. His goal could have been the most historic in his country’s history. It still would be remembered, but for a moment that would make Cape Verde feel numb when recollecting it.

A shootout loomed when Argentina found a corner in the 111th minute. The swerving beast of a Messi cross seemed to have rammed off Christian Romero’s head. Replays heartlessly showed it was not. The ball struck the Argentine defender’s head, but it took a final deflection off Diney Borges’s arm and into the net, Argentina’s decisive third goal. When the giant screen replayed it, Borges crumbled to the floor, hiding his face in shame. Every Argentina fan celebrated maniacally, yet they put the festivities on hold. By then, they knew the bouncebackability of their adversaries.

Expectedly, they regathered for one final march to break the champions. They nearly succeeded but for the searing, left-glove, with pink patches, of Emiliano Martinez to palm away a stinging free-kick from Cabral. The vulnerabilities of Argentina were fully blown. They were tattered, running now on the fuel of the will, the fear of an equaliser and a potential exit that could end their title defence, and arguably the World Cup career of the greatest ever footballer. Martinez had to waltz out of his line to ensure that Cabral didn’t get any part of his stud on the ball looping towards Martinez. That was as close as Cape Verde got to save the day. And this was as close as Argentina got to being shocked.

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Their fairy tale would end; but the memories would endure. The day before America’s 250th birthday would be remembered as the day the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup knockout stage almost dethroned the champions, burned an empire and put the curtains down on Messi’s glorious career at the grandest stage.