Players of Cape Verde celebrate after the World Cup Group H soccer match against Spain in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Cape Verde might have committed the fewest fouls in a FIFA World Cup match, since records available since 1996 – for 30 years, according to BBC.

The foul count – 1. From 18 team tackles. It left Sidney Lopes Cabral with a yellow card. These can from out of his 5 clearances and 2 tackles.

Spain unleashed 9 fouls, copping 1 yellow.

As the archipelago held the domineering attack of Spain for a goalless draw 0-0, parrying waves of attempts at breaching the goal – it was their clean tackling in an organised formation that stood out, with 9 outfielders committed to nipping Spanish charges, many even before they reached Vozhinha. They recorded 18 tackles and 15 interceptions, incurring a warning just once.