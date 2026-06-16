How many fouls did Cape Verde commit in their 0-0 holding of Spain?

Cape Verde might have committed the fewest fouls in a FIFA World Cup match, since records available since 1996 – for 30 years, according to BBC.
The foul count – 1. From 18 team tackles. It left Sidney Lopes Cabral with a yellow card. These can from out of his 5 clearances and 2 tackles.
Spain unleashed 9 fouls, copping 1 yellow.
As the archipelago held the domineering attack of Spain for a goalless draw 0-0, parrying waves of attempts at breaching the goal – it was their clean tackling in an organised formation that stood out, with 9 outfielders committed to nipping Spanish charges, many even before they reached Vozhinha. They recorded 18 tackles and 15 interceptions, incurring a warning just once.
Opta reported that Spanish elected-forward Mikel Oyarzabal, their Euro hero from the final, was denied any touch for 30 whole minutes, the longest for any striker since 1996.
Cape Verde have recorded just 11 yellows through their qualifying campaign of 10 matches and have till date only 1 red card – that too in an international friendly. Playing Away in Qualis they had just 3 yellow cards from 5 games.
Spain had 27 attempts, including 7 on target which the leonine Vozhinha stopped. But Spain despite 74% possession and 388 passes completed in the final third of the field, simply could not break the Cape Verdians.
At the heart of the defense in front of Vozhinha for the heroic Cape Verde side was Diney Borges, 185 cms – covering territory as long as his glorious name, Edison Alberto Monteiro Sanches Borges. A leader in the defensive line, the 31-year-old had built a reputation of sturdy defensive physicality in Morocco and Portugal before playing in UAE.
What’s more he also went all the way to the other end and gave Unai Simon a scare with his attacking header.
Sky Sports reported that Borges, with his varied defensive headers won more duels and made more tackles than anybody else. According to matchstats, Borges logged 5 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 clearances, and 3 blocks.
According to whoscored.com stats, his centre back partner, 186 cms Pico Lopes completed 11 clearances and also blocked one at goalmouth. He won 2 aerials while Borges won 1. Forward Dailon Livramento also fell back deep and won 2 aerial duels.
Forward Garry Rodrigues, a former postman, carried the few occasions when the ball reached the other end, creating definite excitement in the closing stages with two forays into Spanish half.
Even before Lamine Yamal fetched up in the 70th, the Cape Verde tight pack that operated in a trapezium had stubbed threats from Pedri and Rodri, the creative founts for Spain. Pedri’s frustration was clear when he picked a yellow in the 93rd minute pulling a Cape Verde shirt viciously.