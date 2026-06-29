Cape Verde captain accused of rape ahead of historic Argentina World Cup clash

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes has been accused of rape by a Brazilian woman in New Zealand. (AP Photo)

World Cup debutants Cape Verde’s historic qualification for the knockout stage on Saturday has been marred by an investigation into rape charges levelled by a Brazilian woman against their captain on Sunday.

According to Brazil news outlet Globo, forward Ryan Mendes is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who worked as a translator with the team in New Zealand during the FIFA series tournament played between March 27-30 this year.

Globo reported that the woman alleged that Mendes entered her hotel room in Auckland and physically and sexually assaulted her. The alleged incident was reported to authorities, and she underwent a sexual assault examination. The woman is said to have reported the incident to three Cape Verde officials, who did not respond to the allegations.