scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Cape Verde becomes first country to name stadium after Pele after Infantino’s suggestion

Following Pele’s death in December, Infantino paid tribute to the three-time World Cup winner at his memorial service in Brazil and proposed at the memorial service that each nation should name one stadium after Pele.

Pele, Pele stadium, stadium named after PeleCape Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva confirmed their Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde would be renamed after Pele. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Cape Verde becomes first country to name stadium after Pele after Infantino’s suggestion
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

African Portuguese speaking country Cape Verde became the first country responding to the call made by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to name a stadium after apele, reported Sportbible.

Following Pele’s death in December, Infantino paid tribute to the three-time World Cup winner at his memorial service in Brazil and proposed at the memorial service that each nation should name one stadium after Pele.

Cape Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva confirmed their Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde would be renamed after Pele. “The 15,000-seat stadium, which hosts football matches for the Cape Verde national team, will be called ‘Pele Stadium’ in honour of the former New York Cosmos player. As a tribute and recognition to this figure that makes us all great, I manifest the intention of naming our national stadium as ‘Pele Stadium,’ in an initiative that, I believe, will be followed by several countries around the world,” Silva wrote on Facebook.

“With the physical disappearance of Edson Arantes de Nascimento, King Pele, who soon became a planetary figure, an icon of the masses showing that sport has the power to unite the world, it is now our wish to pay tribute to him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Cape Verde and Brazil have a history and culture that go hand in hand, considering they are two sister countries, linked by language and very similar identities,” wrote Sportbible.

“Pele was and always will be a reference in Brazil, in our Portuguese-speaking countries and in the rest of the world, being an idol that links several generations,” the PM noted.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 08:31 IST
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Ailum on last day in Uttar Pradesh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close