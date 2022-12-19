Canadian rapper Drake lost $1 million after placing a bet on Argentina vs France World Cup final

Canadian Rapper Drake lost $1 million after placing a bet on the Argentina vs France World Cup final despite backing Lionel Messi’s side to lift the trophy.

The 36-year-old shared it on his social media accounts. Had he won the bet, Drake would have won $2.75 million. While Lionel Messi did help Argentina to win the final match against France, their victory was only sealed after a 4-2 finish in the penalty shootout. Drake on the other hand had placed his bet in the 1×2 market, which doesn’t take extra time into consideration.

The rapper has ‘cursed’ many with his association and bets and now he has turned his gaze towards Argentina. “I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France. That will be a vibe,” he had said in a TikTok video, while wearing a Napoli jersey ahead of the summit clash. Napoli being the club where Diego Maradona played from 1984 to 1991.

Drake betting on Argentina to win the World Cup while wearing a Napoli top 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EfP8OmmMRr — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 17, 2022

On Sunday, in a nail-biting encounter, Argentina opened the scoring with their skipper, Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 22nd minute. The lead was doubled by Angel Di Maria before halftime.

With the defending champions not having a shot on goal until the 67th minute, France superstar Kylian Mbappe roped them back into the final as he struck two back-to-back goals inside the space of 97 seconds to make it 2-2.

In extra time after a stalemate of a first half, Messi scored again in the 108th-minute giving a lead to Argentina which lasted for 10 minutes as Mbappe converted from the spot again to complete his hattrick, only the second instance of the same in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966.

In the penalties, La Albiceleste inched past Les Bleus after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert from the spot.