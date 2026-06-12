FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live Updates: Ceremony to start soon

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: Alanis Morissette, Nora Fatehi and Michael Buble will perform today

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live Updates: Another day, another opening ceremony awaits. After the ceremony in Mexico City which featured Shakira besides a host of local Mexican talents, we’ll have a second opening ceremony in Toronto before the game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This one will feature stars like Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream among others.

This is Canada’s first hosting experience at the FIFA World Cup. The co-hosts take on Bosnia and Herzegovina — infamous for denying heavyweights Italy from playing yet another FIFA World Cup — in a Group B opener.

Story continues below this ad Watch out for the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David from Canada and the veteran striker Edin Dzeko for Bosnia and Herzegovina today at the Toronto Stadium. Scroll down for all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Opening Ceremony before that featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream.