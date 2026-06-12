FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live Updates: Ceremony to start soon

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live Updates: Another day, another opening ceremony awaits. After the ceremony in Mexico City which featured Shakira besides a host of local Mexican talents, we’ll have a second opening ceremony in Toronto before the game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This one will feature stars like Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream among others.
This is Canada’s first hosting experience at the FIFA World Cup. The co-hosts take on Bosnia and Herzegovina — infamous for denying heavyweights Italy from playing yet another FIFA World Cup — in a Group B opener.
Watch out for the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David from Canada and the veteran striker Edin Dzeko for Bosnia and Herzegovina today at the Toronto Stadium.
Scroll down for all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Opening Ceremony before that featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: Bosnian fans in full force
The Bosnia and Herzegovina fans are out in full force in Toronto! Absolute scenes!
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: Focus on Bosnia and Herzegovina
How Bosnia and Herzegovina came to the FIFA World Cup 2026: the European side overcame Wales on penalties in the semi-finals, then stunned Italy to seal qualification for just their second World Cup, following their debut at the 2014 edition in Brazil.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: Nora Fatehi speaks
Canadian-born artist of Moroccan descent Nora Fatehi will be one of the performers at the FIFA World Cup opening Ceremony at the Toronto Stadium. She will belt out her official FIFA song, Siir Siir on stage in Toronto on Friday.
"This is the time where we see everyone from across the world, different countries that qualify, come and take centre stage. This is the time that we celebrate talent - and music and football really do come hand in hand. And I wanted to use this as an opportunity to represent, to create multiculturalism within art and also to tell my story," Fatehi told BBC Newsbeat.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: Focus on Canada
Canada are playing at their third FIFA World Cup. Their previous two World Cup campaigns came in Mexico in 1986 and at Qatar 2022. Each time they crashed out at the group stage. They have played six games in the previous two World Cup appearances and lost all six games, scoring two goals and conceding 12.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Day 2 Live: History in the making
When the Opening Ceremony plays out today at the Toronto Stadium before the Canada vs Bosnia game, the venue will create history. It will become the first Canadian ground to host a game at the FIFA World Cup.
Toronto has previously hosted games at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup and the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina game from Group B and the glamourous opening ceremony before that featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream.