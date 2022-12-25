Can World Cup-weary players recalibrate ambitions to find second wind at club football?

Barely a fortnight after the GFOAT, the latest in the lexicon of abbreviations, the starring protagonists of the magical night in Lusail, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, would reunite at the Le Parc des Princes. When once they were out-thinking and out-running the other, when one’s leap of joy was another’s slump in agony, this most remarkable pair of geniuses will be hunting for glory together. Burying the heartbreak, shrugging off the joy, they would rejoice and despair together as comrades in colours of PSG for the next six months.

Unlike all other editions of the World Cup, where the World Cup was squeezed into the middle of the season, rather than during the break between two editions, there is hardly any time to get over the sorrow or continue the celebrations. Most players have already resumed training with their clubs, some have already tucked in a game, as the EFL Cup had fixtures as early as this last Wednesday. Most leagues in Europe would swing into action on Boxing Day. There is hardly any pause for a deep breath, before the breathtaking season unfolds, rather unfolds again, with most clubs playing as many as three games in 10 days before two weeks of the customary winter break.

It would be the most awkward 10 days in the career of most players and managers. You have just wrapped up the World Cup, then you assemble fleetingly for 10 days, and then disassemble for two weeks and then congregate together again. You have hardly weeded out the World Cup hangover before you get reacquainted with club football, and then there is a seemingly interminable break. The void to fill the void leaves another, if though for just two weeks.

The super-club super-managers are fretful (they tend to be even in the best of times). They are as such skeptical of tournament breaks, when their gun players could return injured, fatigued, unrecovered or even disinterested. For example, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola discovered that one of his midfielders’ Kalvin Phillips has returned “overweight” after the World Cup, as his team bids to overtake Arsenal at the top of the pile in the EPL.

His long-time assistant and now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would feel gutted after he lost the services of forward Gabriel Jesus for three months after an injury the Brazilian sustained during a training session. Similarly, his Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter would be dismayed if he listened to what midfielder Mateo Kovacic had to say after the third-place play-off. “We are exhausted,” the Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic said. “Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” His coach Zlatko Dalic too was concerned: “Their clubs might have some problems. Specifically the players who played until the end or almost the end.”

Apart from dealing with tired players, they now have to realign, retune and reacquaint themselves with the ways and rhythms of the club game, and adjust themselves to different styles and positions. For instance, Ivan Perisic would be slotted to the fullback role at Tottenham whereas he was a left-sided forward with Croatia.

In the shirt of Spain, Rodri was a centre-back, in the shade of Manchester City, he would be repositioned into the heart of the midfield. Little doubt that players at this level could seamlessly adjust to different roles and responsibilities, but it’s not as easy as flicking a switch or changing clothes. Hence, the first few games of the (semi) fresh season could be chaotic, replete with structural and organisational indiscipline. The notes could jar in their early exchanges, like the five-goal EFL tie between Liverpool and City, which seemed like an extension of the World Cup final in spirit.

His fiercest rival Jurgen Klopp admitted that the World Cup has made planning difficult for him. “For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense. That’s really, really, really tough. We will have to see how we deal with that. That makes planning really difficult and we need to be flexible,” he would say, after his winger Luis Diaz could be out for the rest of the season with the recurrence of a knee injury. The list of injuries is long and tedious for several clubs.

But it’s not just about injuries and mental fatigue; but more importantly it is about continuity, or rather discontinuity. It’s like a new season after a non-existent preseason. Continuity is perhaps the biggest reason club football is more exhilarating and nuanced than tournament football. Little wonder then that the most path breaking tactics and ideals are forged and formulated in football clubs. The reasons are obvious—the players spend more time with managers and support staff of their club than the country. Spain and Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcântara, put it precisely: “With your club, you have more days to train, more days together, more days to learn away from the pitch with the coaches, the teammates.”

It is the reason perhaps Messi was always more inspirational for Barcelona than Argentina. The World Cup glory and his inspirational form notwithstanding, Messi’s best days have come in the robes of Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo would echo that Real Madrid has seen the best of him and not Portugal. It’s the undeniable truth of modern football. As exciting and thrilling a World Cup could be, club football is played at an elevated level than World Cup or any other such-like continental fixtures. It’s not a fault of the World Cup’s, but rather a virtue of league football.

Like continuity, the break could be momentum-disrupting. It would be interesting as well as intriguing to see if Arsenal would sustain the pre-World Cup impetus; whether Newcastle United could retain their spot at the third spot, whether Liverpool could make a stirring comeback, whether Barcelona and AC Milan could continue their renaissance, whether Bayern Munich would clinch their eleventh straight title, and finally, if PSG could land the Champions League. That would be some fairy-tale, Messi and Mbappe celebrating together. It would be an apt season-ending frame too—a World Cup that these two phenomenal players dominated ends in them sharing the space again. All endings, though, are not sprinkled with the fairy-tale dust as the World Cup final. The GFOAT.