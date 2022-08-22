Can Mohamed Salah score his 10th goal against Manchester United and create history?

Mohamed Salah, who signed a new three-year deal with Liverpool last month, has scored nine goals against Manchester United and could become the first Liverpool player to reach double figures against their arch rivals.
“I’m pretty sure he knows that,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. “I didn’t know it but I’m pretty sure Mo knows it, so good news!”
Klopp had said in jest how Sarah had “found a right foot on holiday” and stressed how the left-footed wonder keeps developing his game. “ He always develops. It’s really crazy,” Klopp said.
“This year he arrived with crosses with his right foot. He’s obviously a top professional and he really tries to add on things into his game. He is a top, top, top striker and with the numbers he had, not only scoring-wise but assisting-wise as well, it’s big.”
Salah is trying to match Theirry Henry in winning the Premier League Golden Boot for a record fourth time. In the first three games of the season, Salah has netted two goals and produced an assist. The broadcasters also showed how he has created 12 chances across these three games.
Salah has eight goals against United from his last four games, including six at Old Trafford, the venue for Monday night’s game.
Ahead of the game, Salah spoke to Premier League Productions about what playing against United means to him.
“Two years ago everybody was saying, ‘you never scored against United ‘, so life changed. It’s a big game and I’m always excited about the game. But it’s always like this in my mind: I’m trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points – that’s the most important thing.”
He also talked about how he has kept him fit over the years. “I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players. So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside – food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference.”
