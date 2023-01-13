Cameroon born German striker Youssoufa Moukoko caught up in ‘age fraud’

Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest player to have accomplished multiple achievements in the football world. From playing in the scoring in the UEFA Youth League when he was just 14 to becoming the youngest Bundesliga goalscorer in history. Moukoko has it all.

He joined the Bundesliga giants in 2016 and yet has managed to break all records for the team.

The European clubs would really like a young player from Dortmund and they also stand a chance of signing him in the near future as Moukoko’s agent has already made clear that he won’t be signing a new one with the team after his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Cameroon born German striker represented Germany at the World Cup with Hansi Flick’s team, and would be highly sought after by Premier League teams at just 18 years old.

However, Laoloa, an Austrian publication claims that the teenager’s birth certificate might actually be wrong and he may be 22-years-old.

The allegations are related to the controversy surrounding the Cameroon Under 17s squad, whose last roster included 21 players who failed the age test.

The entire playing XI had to be replaced, along with other squad members, after tests revealed that they were older than the age limit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his adoptive father is believed to have mailed his birth certificate to a journalist which attributes to Moukoko and that he was born in 2000.

It’s not the first time he’s been questioned about his age; in 2017, his own coaches at Dortmund couldn’t agree on his age, but the German FA rejected any misconduct.

At the time the DFB released a statement, saying, “The DFB has already had a number of intensive discussions with Borussia Dortmund at various levels.

Advertisement

“At the DFB’s request for careful consideration of the facts, those responsible at Borussia Dortmund always point to the authenticity of the papers and documents, which are also known by DFB.

“There is therefore no doubt about the correctness of the age of the player. In this matter, the DFB relies on the details of the home club of the player.”