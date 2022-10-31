scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Cafu to visit Kolkata in World Cup build-up

"Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November," the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message.

Cafu is two time world champion . ( Source : Cafu / Twitter )

World Cup winning captain Cafu is set to visit football-mad Kolkata in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian great said in a video message on Monday.

“Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November,” the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message.

“Kolkata is a very special place and I have heard that people of Bengal has huge Brazilian fan following,” he added.

The 52-year-old will inaugurate the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup and play a charity match. Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:14:45 pm
Next Story

Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Act of God… or fraud’, asks Opp; PM says his heart goes out to victims

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News