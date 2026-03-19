‘Not a single country in Africa will be treated favorably’: CAF Chief Motsepe dismisses bias claims in Senegal-Morocco AFCON controversy

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football, defended CAF’s stance after it stripped Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, even as the West African nation is all set to take the matter to sport’s highest court.

“The disciplinary board took one decision. The appeals board took a totally different position. Senegal is going to appeal, which is very important. We will respect whatever decision is taken at the highest level,” the CAF chief said.

Senegal’s football federation had a sharp response when they said the ruling was “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable”, saying that it “brings discredit to African football”. They confirmed they will be taking their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.