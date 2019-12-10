Burnley fan, 13, investigated for alleged racist gesture towards Son Heung-Min

Burnley fan, 13, investigated for alleged racist gesture towards Son Burnley fan, 13, investigated for alleged racist gesture towards Son

A 13-year-old Burnley fan ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday for an alleged racist gesture directed at Spurs’ South Korea forward Son Heung-Min is being investigated by police, the Lancashire club said on Monday.

The supporter, who was accompanied by a guardian, was spotted by stewards when he made the alleged gesture during Burnley’s 5-0 Premier League defeat. The club said the teenager was under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Son, named Asia’s International Player of the Year last week, scored in the first period when he picked the ball up in his own half and cut through Burnley’s midfield and defence with a solo run before slotting it past the goalkeeper.

“Burnley Football Club will be contacting the teenager and his family, with a view to an enforced educational programme, run in conjunction with Kick It Out and Burnley FC in the Community,” the club said in a statement.

“Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind. We will continue to work with the authorities to help eradicate the growing problem of discrimination within football.”

On Sunday, two fans from the away end at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium were ejected, arrested and later released by Sussex Police for homophobic abuse during the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

