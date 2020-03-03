Bundesliga’s escalating power struggle with the fans

Union fans display a banner in protest against TSG Hoffenheim club patron Dietmar Hopp during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg. (AP Photo) Union fans display a banner in protest against TSG Hoffenheim club patron Dietmar Hopp during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg. (AP Photo)

Written by Rahul Asnani

After Bayern Munich fans unfurled banners criticising the federation and Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp, several more Bundesliga games were interrupted by protests.

What happened?

Bavarians were cruising 6-0 against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, but the result will only stand as an afterthought. The away fans displayed banners lambasting Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp in the second half.

Initially, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who had managed the opposition side previously for 5 years, attempted to curb the vitriol but the banners were unfurled again, leading to the temporary suspension of the game in accordance to rules set by UEFA.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and former keeper Oliver Kahn joined Flick and the players in their attempt to extinguish the ire of the fans as CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tended to a distressed Hopp.

Ten minutes later, the players came out again and in a rare sight, decided to play the game out for the next 13 minutes, passing about the ball in a show of respect to Hopp as Hoffenheim supporters applauded the gesture.

😲 Bayern Munich fans unfurl deeply offensive banner towards Hoffenheim owner. 🙏 Bayern Munich players plead with the fans to stop. ⚽ Both teams end up passing the ball to each other for 13 minutes in protest towards the fans.pic.twitter.com/n0AxQH3D23 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) March 1, 2020

The protests at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena were caused by the German federation’s February 21 decision to ban all Dortmund fans from Hoffenheim’s stadium for two years because of their chants against Hopp.

Afterwards, at Dortmund’s game against Freiburg, both sets of fans displayed similar banners as did the Union Berlin fans on Sunday.

Who is Hopp?

Born in Hoffenheim, Dietmar Hopp was a youth player for the city team before creating an empire as the co-founder of software giants SAP. In 1990, Hopp, one of the richest men in Germany, took it upon himself to take the team up the ranks through extensive investment, taking the club from the fifth division to a mainstay in the top tier — a journey often derided by fans of German football.

Ultras and their impact

While one could argue against the fanaticism of the ultras in football, there is no denying the atmosphere they create as a collective. Bayern’s Sudkurve Munchen have rarely minced their words and voiced their displeasure for Hopp and his ways on Saturday, continuing a long-standing precedent of fighting against the disruptors of tradition in German football. Rummenigge however was among the host of club officials condemning the abuse as “the hateful face of soccer.”

The debate

Fans voiced their displeasure against Dietmar Hopp in Koln and Berlin occuring after the fiasco at Hoffenheim. However, the protests seem to talk about a bigger issue. The fans spoke out not only against Hopp, but also against the curtailing of their voices, especially when it opposes a corporate entity. Many alleged the drastic handling of the incident by the federation was in contrast to the sending off of Hertha defender Jordan Torunarigha after a reaction to being racially abused three weeks ago. Fans around the world have called for a similar stand to be taken by the referees and the players as taken on Saturday in situations that require it.

Pyro, Qatar, and homophobia

Tension has also been brewing over pyrotechnics at games. They have been banned by the federation but supporters consider them an integral part of game-day experience. Bayern fans have also criticised their club over sponsorship relations with Qatar, and have also advocated against issues like homophobia, sexism, anti-Semitism and racism.

