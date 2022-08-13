scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Bundesliga: Teenagers rescue Borussia Dortmund with late 3-1 win in Freiburg

It was the first time three different players who came on as substitutes scored for Dortmund in a Bundesliga game.

Berlin
August 13, 2022 9:34:05 am
Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates with Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, left, over his goal to make it 1:2 in the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund in Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany. (AP)

Two teenagers helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind with late goals to beat host Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic’s substitutions all paid off as the 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens equalized in the 77th minute and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-1, four minutes before he set up Marius Wolf — yet another substitute — to seal the result in the 88th.

It was the first time three different players who came on as substitutes scored for Dortmund in a Bundesliga game.

French striker Anthony Modeste made his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday, and defender Nico Schlotterbeck made a quick return to his former club.

But the visitors needed a stroke of fortune as it was Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s rare mistake that allowed Dortmund back in the game after Michael Gregoritsch had given the home team a 35th-minute lead.

Dortmund was finding it difficult to get through Freiburg’s tireless defense until Bynoe-Gittens let fly from distance and Flekken let the speculative effort slip though his fingers and go in.

It was Bynoe-Gittens’ first goal in his fifth Bundesliga appearance. But the lively winger wasn’t done yet.

Bynoe-Gittens ran at the Freiburg defense and set up Julian Brandt — yet another substitute — who laid the ball back for Moukoko to score in the 84th. Moukoko was involved again when Wolf sealed the win.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 09:34:05 am

