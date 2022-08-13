Bundesliga: Teenagers rescue Borussia Dortmund with late 3-1 win in Freiburg

August 13, 2022 9:34:05 am
Two teenagers helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind with late goals to beat host Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic’s substitutions all paid off as the 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens equalized in the 77th minute and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-1, four minutes before he set up Marius Wolf — yet another substitute — to seal the result in the 88th.
It was the first time three different players who came on as substitutes scored for Dortmund in a Bundesliga game.
French striker Anthony Modeste made his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday, and defender Nico Schlotterbeck made a quick return to his former club.
But the visitors needed a stroke of fortune as it was Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s rare mistake that allowed Dortmund back in the game after Michael Gregoritsch had given the home team a 35th-minute lead.
Dortmund was finding it difficult to get through Freiburg’s tireless defense until Bynoe-Gittens let fly from distance and Flekken let the speculative effort slip though his fingers and go in.
It was Bynoe-Gittens’ first goal in his fifth Bundesliga appearance. But the lively winger wasn’t done yet.
Bynoe-Gittens ran at the Freiburg defense and set up Julian Brandt — yet another substitute — who laid the ball back for Moukoko to score in the 84th. Moukoko was involved again when Wolf sealed the win.
