Toggle Menu
Bundesliga round-up: Bayern Munich held to draw, Borussia Dortmund seizes leadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/bundesliga-round-up-bayern-munich-held-to-draw-borussia-dortmund-seizes-lead-5650773/

Bundesliga round-up: Bayern Munich held to draw, Borussia Dortmund seizes lead

Paco Alcacer scored twice in injury time for Borussia Dortmund to reclaim the Bundesliga lead with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg while Bayern Munich was held to a 1-1 draw in Freiburg

Paco Alcacer scored twice late in the game to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. (Reuters) 

Robert Lewandowski, who scored Bayern’s equalizer after Freiburg shocked the visitors by taking a third-minute lead, missed a great injury-time chance and Leon Goretzka struck the post for Bayern.

It was the end of Bayern’s six-game winning run in the league, and it allowed Dortmund to seize the lead by two points ahead of the sides’ potentially league-deciding clash in Munich next weekend.

Nuremberg rekindled hopes of escaping relegation by beating Augsburg 3-0 at home to end its 20-game run without a win.

Borussia Moenchengladbach is in danger of losing its hold on fourth place and the last qualification spot for the Champions League after losing the derby with Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-1. The visitors were rocked by three early goals, all set up by Benito Raman in a 10-minute spell.

Max Kruse scored twice to help Werder Bremen overcome visiting Mainz 3-1. Leipzig was hosting Hertha Berlin for the late game.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Teams need to take more responsibility of developing local talent: I-League CEO
2 Serie A Live streaming: When and where to watch Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A match in IST?
3 Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola would back players leaving pitch over racist abuse