Bundesliga: Riled Lewandowski stirs Bayern comeback to beat Fürth 4-1

A fired-up Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Poland star took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stretch its lead to nine points before second-place Borussia Dortmund hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach later.

If Bayern fans had been expecting a reaction after two games without a win — Bayern lost 4-2 at promoted Bochum before drawing 1-1 in Salzburg in the Champions League — they had to wait till the second half to get it.

Behind at the break, but @FCBayernEN showed the form of #Bundesliga champions with four second-half goals in #FCBSGF! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/McnBdml5s1 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 20, 2022

Fürth captain Branimir Hrgota fired the competitive underdogs ahead in the 42nd minute when his free kick took a decisive deflection off Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Riled by the setback, Lewandowski was booked for his reaction to Hrgota after the Pole fouled the forward to stop a counterattack.

There were even whistles from some unhappy Bayern supporters at the break.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann’s halftime talk had quick results.

Lewandowski equalized only a minute into the second half and Bayern kept pushing to force an own-goal from Sebastian Griesbeck in the 61st. Griesbeck also scored an own-goal in the sides’ previous meeting, which Bayern won 3-1.

Max Christiansen struck the post as Fürth pushed for an equalizer, but Lewandowski sealed Bayern’s win with a header inside the left post in the 82nd after Niklas Süle headed a corner back into the danger area and Lewandowski beat two defenders to head the ball inside the left post.

Serge Gnabry set up halftime substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the fourth goal in injury time.

Dortmund was under pressure to respond against Gladbach after a lackluster defeat to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen still fresh in the memory.

Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin hosted Leipzig later Sunday.