Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and where to watch the German football league matches

Bundesliga Live Streaming: Borussia Dortmund plays Schalke 04 on Saturday (Source: Reuters) Bundesliga Live Streaming: Borussia Dortmund plays Schalke 04 on Saturday (Source: Reuters)

Bundesliga 2020 Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: Germany’s Bundesliga becomes the first of Europe’s major football leagues to resume after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus. The league will restart with a subdued atmosphere given the absence of fans, with all games being played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Games will be played in empty stadiums with only about 300 essential staff and officials attending. Players have been told not to spit, celebrate in groups, or touch hands with teammates. Some clubs will use music and cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up the atmosphere. Highlights this weekend include league leaders Bayern away at Union Berlin on Sunday with Dortmund, four points behind the Bavarians, playing Schalke on Saturday.

When does the Bundesliga 2019/20 re-start?

The Bundesliga kickstarts after the two-month shutdown on Saturday, 16 May, 2020.

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04?

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will kickstart at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch Bundesliga 2019/20?

Bundesliga 2019/20 can be seen on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I live stream Bundesliga 2019/20?

Bundesliga 2019/20 can be livestreamed on Hotstar. You can also follow the updates right here at IndianExpress.com.

