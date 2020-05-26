Bundesliga 2020, Der Klassiker Live Score Updates: Dortmund 0-0 Bayern, 30 mins

Der Klassiker Live Score Live Updates: Bayern lead the standings by 4 points. (Source: File Photo) Der Klassiker Live Score Live Updates: Bayern lead the standings by 4 points. (Source: File Photo)

Bundesliga Live Score, Dortmund vs Bayern Live Score Streaming: Dortmund will need all the help they can get against the in-form Bavarians, who like them have won six games in a row including the last two since the Bundesliga resumed following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-placed Dortmund, four points behind Bayern and without injured captain Marco Reus and defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, know that failure to win could prove costly with seven games left in the campaign.

With games played without fans for health safety reasons, Dortmund, who lost 4-0 at Bayern earlier in the season, will badly be missing the 80,000 crowd at their home stadium on Tuesday.