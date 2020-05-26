Bundesliga 2020, Der Klassiker Live Score Updates: Dortmund 0-0 Bayern, 30 mins

Bundesliga Live Score, Dortmund vs Bayern Live Score Streaming: Dortmund will need all the help they can get against the in-form Bavarians, who like them have won six games in a row including the last two since the Bundesliga resumed following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-placed Dortmund, four points behind Bayern and without injured captain Marco Reus and defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, know that failure to win could prove costly with seven games left in the campaign.
With games played without fans for health safety reasons, Dortmund, who lost 4-0 at Bayern earlier in the season, will badly be missing the 80,000 crowd at their home stadium on Tuesday.
Bayern have slowly made their mark into this game, as they are jumping on all the second balls in the centre of the park. In a similar fashion, Bayern get the ball and Muller quickly forwards the ball to his right, and Coman shoots to test Burki's strong hands.
Bayern came so so close to taking a surprise lead there! It was going from one end to another, but in a short Bavarian spell, Coman finds Gnabry through a brilliant pass inside the box and the German winger shoots only to find it cleared off the line by Piszczek!
Bayern's got a bit of the ball for sometime now. After Muller failed to connect with a header minutes earlier, Coman gets past the Dortmund defence... but he's brought down by the former Bayern player Hummels. He's yellow carded for that foul.
The ball's in the back of the net, but offside! Dortmund's best attack so far as Hakimi releases Hazard down the right wing and after carrying the ball inside the box, he squares it to Haaland. The Norwegian fails to connect, falls down and via a deflection Hazard finds it again... but he's off. Brandt's header was of no use from the Belgian's cross.
Bayern are pushing quite well though to let Dortmund have possession just in their backline, but they are yet to maintain the ball in the middle of the park. Is Thiago's absence affecting them a bit much? Dortmund have a corner though, but nothing comes off it.
Amidst a lot of shouting, the match has been oscillating from one team to another, but still Dortmund are controlling the tempo by keeping the ball more. And after switching the flanks to Guerreiro, Dortmund create a chance as Brandt finds himself in a bit of space in the left wing and shoots straight at Neuer.
Just 30 seconds in, and Dortmund are approaching the match with gloves off as Haaland has a pop at goal. Although a timid left-footed shot which was cleared off the line, the Black and Yellow are exhibiting all their energy and intent right from the start.
Hansi Flick's men are up against Lucien Favre's men. It's Bayern's 4-2-3-1 against Dortmund's 3-4-3. And after a moment's silence to respect the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dortmund's Haaland starts the proceedings from the centre circle.
Bayern Munich sit top of the table with 61 points while Dortmund trail the champions by 4 points. In the last ten matches, both the teams have been in exceptional form with Bayern winning 31 points and Dortmund winning 30 points. Although the absence of the fans might prove to be a bit of a problem for Dortmund, their recent form and the presence of Haaland might inspire them to get revenge of the earlier 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Bavarians.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the most-awaited match since the restart of Bundesliga; Der Klassiker! It's the top two facing off against each other in a fanless Signal Iduna Park which might even be called as a title decider. Stay tuned!