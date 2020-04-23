Bundesliga likely to start from May 9 if government approves

Bundesliga 2019-20 season likely to resume on May 9. (Representational Image) Bundesliga 2019-20 season likely to resume on May 9. (Representational Image)

The German Football League (DFL) on Thursday said that the 2019-20 Bundesliga season is likely to resume on May 9 if the regional politicians mutually agree on the restart date.

As per a report in AP, the state governors of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia have agreed on the planned date but the rest are more keen for a resumption towards the middle or end of May.

League CEO Christian Seifert was quoted in the report as saying, “if the state governors and the federal government decide that this day is May 9, then we would be ready on May 9.”

Seifert further mentioned that matches could be held with a limit of 213 people in the stadium and up to 109 in the surrounding area.

“It is our task to repay this trust. It is the task of the clubs, but also of the players. It’s a matter of being particularly disciplined,” Seifert had said earlier on the resumption of the league.

Meanwhile, the news was warmly embraced by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund but several fan groups have opposed the proposal because of the risk it holds.

The DFL is desperate for the season to be finished by June 30 to secure an installment of television money, reportedly worth around €300million.

