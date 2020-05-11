Jens Lehmann replaces Jürgen Klinsmann on Hertha Berlin board

Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. (File Photo) Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. (File Photo)

Hertha Berlin has appointed former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann to take Jürgen Klinsmann’s place on the Bundesliga club’s supervisory board.

Lehmann’s appointment Sunday as a sporting consultant coincides with Hertha also hiring agent Marc Kosicke for the supervisory board. Kosicke’s clients include Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Klinsmann had wanted to resume his boardroom role after quitting as Hertha coach following nine league games in February. Investor Lars Windhorst, who pumped $250 million into the club last year, said the manner of the former Germany and United States coach’s abrupt departure meant the trust between the two was broken.

Windhorst is hoping for a more successful outcome with the choice of Lehmann. The former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal goalkeeper, who played in 394 Bundesliga games and 148 in the Premier League, has been working as a pundit.

“I gladly accepted Lars Windhorst’s offer to help with Hertha Berlin’s continued development,” the 50-year-old Lehmann was quoted as saying in a statement from Windhorst’s Tennor-Group. “I see it as one of the most interesting projects in soccer.”

Klinsmann had also described Hertha as one of the most exciting projects in European soccer when he was first hired by Windhorst. The investor is entitled to appoint two members to the supervisory board for his 49.9% stake in the club.

Hertha’s season so far has been one of unforeseen upheaval. Ante Covic started in charge of team before Klinsmann took over amid much fanfare on Nov. 27. Klinsmann quit abruptly when he wasn’t given more power at the club. The team struggled on for four games under Alexander Nouri before Bruno Labbadia became its fourth coach of the season on April 9.

Labbadia hasn’t overseen a game yet. The Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 13. It is due to return on Saturday, when Hertha has an away game at Hoffenheim.

The team moved into a hotel on Sunday to prepare in quarantine conditions with buses taking the players to daily training sessions amid distancing measures. The usual pre-game news conference will be replaced by video-link media appointments on Thursday.

