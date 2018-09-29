Bundesliga: Hertha stun Bayern Munich for first win in nine years

Hertha Berlin players celebrate after the match. (Source: REUTERS) Hertha Berlin players celebrate after the match. (Source: REUTERS)

Hertha Berlin stunned leaders Bayern Munich 2-0 on Friday for their first win over them in nine years that snapped the champions’ unbeaten run this season and moved the Berliners joint top in the Bundesliga. Hertha captain Vedad Ibisevic sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way to score with a 23rd-minute penalty after Jerome Boateng had brought down Salomon Kalou.

Slovak forward Ondrej Duda continued his sensational form with his fifth goal of the season, firing in on the stroke of halftime to confirm Hertha’s fine start that has left them in second place on 13 points, level on points with Bayern. The champions, with injured Leon Goretzka joining a growing list of absentees that already includes Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso among others, had their share of chances as they dominated after the break.

With 65 percent possession, 14 corners compared to Hertha’s one and 24-6 shots on goal, Bayern will be asking themselves how they failed to get at least a point from the game. “Our conversion rate is one reason but we also let in two goals,” said Bayern coach Niko Kovac. “Both could have been avoided.”

“We still played a decent game. We have no problem with the defeat and will not start seeing everything in a negative light. Everyone who knows this club knows we will bounce back and we will be successful again.” James Rodriguez came close for the visitors in the second half but even the introduction of a third striker with Sandro Wagner in the 72nd minute could not prevent their first defeat of the season, three days after stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund, third on 11 points, are in action against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, while Schalke 04, last season’s runners-up who have lost all five league games so far, host Mainz 05.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App