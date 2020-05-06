Bundesliga returns in May as German government gives green light

Bundesliga will be back this month. (Source: Reuters) Bundesliga will be back this month. (Source: Reuters)

The Bundesliga has been given the green light to resume without fans in the coming weeks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel – with May 15 the earliest possible day for a restart. If everything goes according to plan then the Bundesliga will be Europe’s first major football league to start up again during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Bundesliga will be allowed to resume in the second half of May, Turkish SuperLiga will restart on June 12.

More to follow…

