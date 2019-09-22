Borussia Dortmund have to settle for draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

Toggle Menu
Borussia Dortmund, fresh from their midweek draw against Barcelona had twice taken the lead through Axel Witsel and Jadon Sancho, but failed to claim the three points in the end.

Marco Reus reacts against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund’s Michael Delaney turned a Daichi Kamada shot into his own net in the 88th minute to hand hosts Eintracht Frankfurt an unexpected 2-2 draw on Sunday as his team dropped to third place in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, fresh from their midweek 0-0 draw at home to Barcelona in the Champions League group stage, had twice taken the lead — through Axel Witsel in the 11th minute and Jadon Sancho in the 66th.

But Eintracht first came back with a 45th minute Andre Silva goal before Delaney’s unlucky clearance from Kamada’s shot landed in the Dortmund goal and earned the hosts a point.

RB Leipzig are top on 13 points after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday. Champions Bayern Munich, who crushed Cologne 4-0, are in second place on 11, with Dortmund third on 10.

