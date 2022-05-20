scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose exits after trophyless season

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga, eight points behind champions Bayern Munich.

By: Reuters |
May 20, 2022 5:18:00 pm
Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has left the Bundesliga club by mutual consent. (Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has left the Bundesliga club by mutual consent, following a season in which they failed to win silverware, Dortmund said in a statement on Friday.

They finished third in their Champions League group, behind Ajax Amsterdam and Sporting, dropping into the Europa League knockout stages before being eliminated by Scottish club Rangers.

The club also suffered a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of second-tier St Pauli in January, while they were beaten by Bayern in the German Super Cup final in August last year.

“This day is not an easy one for all of us, because the mutual respect among us was, is and remains great,” club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

“After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realise that we didn’t get the most out of our opportunities in many areas.”

Rose joined Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2021.

“Despite a difficult season … I was convinced of our path,” Rose said.

“During our conversation, the impression matured in me that 100% conviction of all those responsible was no longer present. In the end, we decided together to end the cooperation.”

