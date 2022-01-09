Bundesliga: Borusia Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern Munich’s lead

Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lackluster start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some element of excitement to the Bundesliga title race. Mahmoud Dahoud’s 89th-minute winner on Saturday after Jude Bellingham equalized in the 86th moved Dortmund six points behind Bayern Munich a day after the league leader’s 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

⏱️ '70 🦅2⃣➖0⃣💛 ⏱️ '89 🦅2⃣➖3⃣💛 An instant #Bundesliga classic as @BlackYellow come from behind to claim their first league win in Frankfurt since 2013. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5uAecGG68y — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 8, 2022

A fired up Erling Haaland was a factor in all three goals for Dortmund, which might easily have been four goals down in Frankfurt.

“It’s very annoying,” Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said.

“That’s the big issue for us, that we give away goals for nothing, that we always concede in situations were no goals should be conceded.

“That was the case with both goals today. It was the case two or three times in Berlin (3-2 defeat to Hertha before the winter break), and it was the case against Bayern, unfortunately twice through me. And that happens way too often, and then you don’t always win. This stability is something we need to make our top priority if we want to have a chance for anything.” Colombian forward Rafael Borré opened the scoring with a simple finish to Filip Kostic’s free kick in the 15th, then doubled the lead in the 24th after more lax defending.

Evan Ndicka struck the post for Frankfurt before Dahoud gifted Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindström another huge opportunity in the 34th. But the midfielder shot wide.

Haaland’s and Julian Brandt’s efforts showed some hope for the visitors around the hour mark. Thorgan Hazard pulled a goal back in the 71st after Haaland sent him through.

The Norwegian was again involved before Thomas Meunier set up Jude Bellingham for the equalizer, and again before Dahoud curled in the late winner.