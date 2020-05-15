Bundesliga 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Restart Dates, Time Table, Teams. (AP Photo) Bundesliga 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Restart Dates, Time Table, Teams. (AP Photo)

Bundesliga 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Restart Dates, Time Table, Teams and other details: Bundesliga 2020 is the first of Europe’s major leagues to resume after lockdown, albeit without crowds. Germany’s players were the first of Europe’s major leagues to return to training while observing social distancing rules. There were concerns when Cologne reported three positive results last week but crucially they continued training. Positive tests are expected to be treated as regular injuries, followed by a two-week absence. The German Football League (DFL) announced on Monday they had taken 1,724 tests on players and staff and 10 were positive for coronavirus.

Teams will go through to complete their matches. Players will be tested twice a week, three-team buses will be used for social distancing, players will enter the field separately and there will be no handshakes. Here are all the key details-

When does the Bundesliga restart?

Germany’s top division will resume on Saturday, May 16, following a two-month shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each team has nine or 10 league matches to play in order to complete the season.

Where are the games being played?

Unlike Premier League proposals to use neutral venues, Bundesliga teams will play matches at the home team’s stadium as normal. They will be behind closed doors, of course.

What are the Bundesliga opening weekend fixtures?

Saturday May 16-

Dortmund v Schalke

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday May 17-

FC Köln v Mainz

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Monday May 17-

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga Table-

Bundesliga 2020: The table as of now. (AP Photo) Bundesliga 2020: The table as of now. (AP Photo)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd