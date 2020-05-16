Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Live Score Updates

Bundesliga 2020 Live Score: Dortmund will host their rivals Schalke on restart day. (Source: Reuters) Bundesliga 2020 Live Score: Dortmund will host their rivals Schalke on restart day. (Source: Reuters)

Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Football Live Score Streaming: After a break of two months, Bundesliga will resume the action on Saturday with five matches at the same time all across Germany, and the pick of the lot is the Revierderby — Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 — at the famed Signal Iduna Park.

With cardboard fans, piped atmosphere, masks in the dugout, and elbow bumping celebrations, the derby will certainly take place under odd circumstances as the league has to abide by the strict health guidelines. As for the teams, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund are in second place, just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and David Wagner’s Schalke occupy the sixth and final European spot.