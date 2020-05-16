Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Live Score Updates

Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Football Live Score Streaming: After a break of two months, Bundesliga will resume the action on Saturday with five matches at the same time all across Germany, and the pick of the lot is the Revierderby — Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 — at the famed Signal Iduna Park.
With cardboard fans, piped atmosphere, masks in the dugout, and elbow bumping celebrations, the derby will certainly take place under odd circumstances as the league has to abide by the strict health guidelines. As for the teams, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund are in second place, just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and David Wagner’s Schalke occupy the sixth and final European spot.
Although DFL CEO Christian Seifert believes that Bundesliga will be played on probation, the questions are quite real. Will Bundesliga have a new champion for the first time in seven years? Who gets the last Champions League spot? Who faces drop? Who are the players to watch out for? Find out the details about the restart and the rules here.
“We cannot be complacent now. We all need to listen to the recommendations of the doctors and the politicians. We cannot be more clear about that. But if football can bring a bit of variety to people’s living rooms, then I’ll be happy," said Dortmund's Marco Reus, who believes that the return of the Bundesliga does not mean business as usual.
After a disastrous season last year which saw Schalke in a relegation battle, the story this season has been completely different. David Wagner came in and he has turned them into Europa League hopefuls with some dogged displays. However, after a fantastic start they lost their way and won just once in the eight matches before the league was suspended.
Although Dortmund are without Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, and Axel Witsel today, they have enough firepower in their team to dismantle Schalke. With a brilliant form (12 points from last five matches) and a solid defence, the often-misfiring Schalke might find it difficult to score. But it remains to be seen how the home team copes with the absence of their famous 'Yellow Wall'.
Hello and welcome one and all! It has been far too long since we did a live commentary of any sport, be it cricket, football, tennis, badminton etc., so the return of the Bundesliga with the Ruhr Valley Derby after a two-month hiatus is a bit special. Borussia Dortmund are vying for the title after a seven-year-long drought, while Schalke will be hoping to ruin their party and claim a UEFA Champions League spot. Stay tuned!