Bayern Munich ease past Union Berlin in Bundesliga restart to stay top

Robert Lewandowski celebrating his goal. (Source: Reuters) Robert Lewandowski celebrating his goal. (Source: Reuters)

Champions Bayern Munich scored a goal late in each half to beat promoted Union Berlin 2-0 on their return to the Bundesliga on Sunday after more than two months out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and protect their four-point lead at the top.

League top-scorer Robert Lewandowski converted a 40th-minute spot-kick and Benjamin Pavard headed in a corner in the 80th in an empty stadium, to keep the Bavarians in the driving seat for a record-extending eighth successive league title.

They are now on 58 points, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 54 following their 4-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Saturday. There are eight matchdays left in the season.

On the other hand, FC Koln squandered a two-goal lead and had to sweat to rescue a point in their 2-2 draw with visitors Mainz 05.

After Mark Uth and Florian Kainz scored in the 6th and 52nd minutes, Mainz fought back through the goals of Taiwo Awoniyi in the 61st minute and Pierre Kunde Malong’s 72nd minute equaliser.

The Bundesliga is the first major sports league in the world to restart amid the pandemic but games are played without fans and with a strict health protocol.

