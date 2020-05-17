Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Live Updates: FC Koln up by two goals

Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Football Live Score Updates: The Bavarians will go into their restart fixture enjoying a narrow one-point lead over second-placed Dortmund.

Updated: May 17, 2020 8:30:37 pm
Bayern have a slender lead of just one point at the top.

Bundesliga 2020 Live Score, Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Football Live Score Updates: Bundesliga returned in the eerie silences of the stadiums all across Germany on Saturday, and now Bayern Munich will take on their first match in two months against Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Leading the table with 55 points from 25 matches, Hansi Flick’s side will be looking to continue their tremendous 11-match unbeaten run. Although Philippe Coutinho, Corentino Tolisso, and Niklas Sule won’t feature on Sunday, Bayern will have plenty of firepower in their tank to deal with the 11th placed Union Berlin. It still remains to be seen how the absence of the fans the presence of a plethora of social distancing rules affect the champions’ performance.

Bundesliga 2020, Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Live Score Updates:

20:30 (IST) 17 May 2020
No fans, no problem
20:20 (IST) 17 May 2020
FC Koln ahead by two goals

As we wait for Bayern Munich's team news against Union Berlin, let's head over to Cologne first. FC Koln are leading 2-0 against Mainza right now, after goals from Mark Uth (6') and Florian Kainz (53'). Before this match, FC Koln were 10th while Mainz were 15 in the standings.

20:10 (IST) 17 May 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome one and all! The Bundesliga returned on Saturday with six matches, and we have two more tonight, with the highlight being Bayern Munich going to the capital to face Union Berlin to take another step towards their eighth successive title. Meanwhile, FC Koln is hosting FSV Mainz at the RheinEnergieStadion. Stay tuned for more!

