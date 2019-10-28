Holstein Kiel substitute gives away penalty while warming up in Bundesliga II

Bundesliga II’s Holstein Kiel became the centre of attention on social media after they conceded a bizarre penalty, as midfielder Michael Eberwein conceded a penalty while warming up from behind the goalline, on Friday in their league match against VfL Bochum.

With VfL Bochum searching for an equaliser, striker Silvère Ganvoula’s right-footed shot went wayward eight minutes from the first-half whistle. But, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) spotted Eberwein touching the shot back into play before it had crossed the line, prompting referee Timo Gerach to give a penalty.

International FA Board (Ifab) rules state if a substitute interferes with play, the referee can take appropriate disciplinary action and restart the game with a direct free-kick or penalty kick.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who ended the game as an unused substitute, did receive a yellow card for his role in the spot-kick.

Although Silvère Ganvoula equalised from the spot in the 38th minute, Holstein Kiel went on to win the match 2-1, owing to Janni Luca Sierra’s second-half winner. Lee Jae-sung had opened the scoring for the Kiel-based side.

While Holstein Kiel are on 10th in the league table, Hamburger SV are sitting top of the table with 24 points from 11 matches. Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart are just behind the league leaders in the second and third spots.