Monday, February 28, 2022
Buffon to play until at least 46 with Parma extension

The 44-year-old Buffon joined Parma in June more than a quarter century after beginning his legendary career with the team.

By: AP |
February 28, 2022 5:45:08 pm
Buffon held up a Parma shirt with “2024” on it together with Kyle Krause, the club’s American owner, at a news conference on Monday held to announce the extension. (Twitter/ Parma Calcio 1913)

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has renewed his contract with second-division club Parma through the 2023-24 season — meaning he plans to play until he’s at least 46.

Buffon held up a Parma shirt with “2024” on it together with Kyle Krause, the club’s American owner, at a news conference on Monday held to announce the extension.

The 44-year-old Buffon joined Parma in June more than a quarter century after beginning his legendary career with the team.

Buffon’s previous contract was due to expire in June, 2023.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buffon had his first international success with Parma by helping the team win the UEFA Cup in 1999.

He then was a key player in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title and won numerous trophies with Juventus.

Parma was relegated last year after finishing last in Serie A in its first season under new American ownership.

This season, Parma is in 13th place in the 20-team Serie B and Buffon has played in 23 of Parma’s 26 league matches.

