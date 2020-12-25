scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Budweiser sent to each goalkeeper Lionel Messi scored against

Budweiser sent a beer to every goalkeeper who has conceded a Lionel Messi goal after the Argentinian superstar broke Pele's long-standing record for most goals for a single club.

Updated: December 25, 2020 5:31:53 pm
Gianluigi Buffon received two bottles No 514 and 515 when Messi scored twice against him in the Champions League back in 2017.

Budweiser sent a beer to every goalkeeper who has conceded a Lionel Messi goal after the Argentinian superstar netted his historic 644th strike for Barcelona this week, breaking Pele’s long-standing record for most goals for a single club.

Messi, who helped Barcelona win 3-0 at Valladolid, had equaled Pelé’s all-time scoring tally on Saturday. His 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74.

The beer company sent a customised bottle to each of the keeper for every goal the 33-year old scored against them with each bottle numbered with the corresponding goal on the front of the label. A statement from Budweiser said: ‘644 goals, 644 personalised beers, 160 goalkeepers.

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas set to get 17 bottles while Gianluigi Buffon was pictured with bottles No. 514 and 515 when Messi scored twice against him in the Champions League back in 2017.

Buffon reacted on Twitter, saying, “Thanks for the beers. I’ll take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record @leomessi. It really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers!”

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak will also be expecting a crate from Budweiser as Messi has scored 11 goals past the Slovenian during his career.

