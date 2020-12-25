Budweiser sent to each goalkeeper Lionel Messi scored against

Gianluigi Buffon received two bottles No 514 and 515 when Messi scored twice against him in the Champions League back in 2017.

Budweiser sent a beer to every goalkeeper who has conceded a Lionel Messi goal after the Argentinian superstar netted his historic 644th strike for Barcelona this week, breaking Pele’s long-standing record for most goals for a single club.

Messi, who helped Barcelona win 3-0 at Valladolid, had equaled Pelé’s all-time scoring tally on Saturday. His 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos from 1957-74.

What makes 644 even more special? The fact Leo Messi scored against the best keepers in the world to break the record. Which is why we’ve sent custom bottles to all 160 keepers for all 644 goals, to toast their part in history. #BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/pCPtXj0I8E — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 24, 2020

The beer company sent a customised bottle to each of the keeper for every goal the 33-year old scored against them with each bottle numbered with the corresponding goal on the front of the label. A statement from Budweiser said: ‘644 goals, 644 personalised beers, 160 goalkeepers.

644 goals = 644 moments of Messi magic And yes, we’ve created a custom bottle for every single goal to send to the keepers to toast their part in history. Kings recognize Kings 👑#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/J3qo6Im3CE — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas set to get 17 bottles while Gianluigi Buffon was pictured with bottles No. 514 and 515 when Messi scored twice against him in the Champions League back in 2017.

Buffon reacted on Twitter, saying, “Thanks for the beers. I’ll take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record @leomessi. It really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers!”

.@budfootball… thanks for the beers.🍻 I’ll take it as a compliment. 😉 We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 24, 2020

Congratulations on your great achievement of 644 goals, Leo. I never like conceding but the challenge of stopping you brings the best out of goalkeepers too. Thank you @budfootball for the special gift. #BeAKing #Messi pic.twitter.com/3Nmn9dVycu — Jan Oblak (@oblakjan) December 24, 2020

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak will also be expecting a crate from Budweiser as Messi has scored 11 goals past the Slovenian during his career.