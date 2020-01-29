Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Done Deal: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes will become the fourth player in history to make the jump from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United

By: AP | England, Manchester | Published: January 29, 2020 10:47:05 pm
Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes transfer news, Manchester United transfer news, man utd fernandes, football transfer news Bruno Fernandes previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

United said in a statement Wednesday the deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the 25-year-old Portugal international.

Fernandes, who has netted more than 60 goals for Sporting and scored twice in 19 appearances for his country, previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

Sporting’s official statement announcing Bruno Fernandes to United states – €55m initial fee and €25m in bonuses

United side has struggled to meet expectations this season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United is in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Although Solskjaer remains popular with fans, they are growing restless and directing their frustration at United’s boardroom.

Bruno Fernandes in the Primeira Liga since 2017/18:-
Most goals + assists
Most goals outside the box
Most free-kicks scored
Most chances created
Most shots on target
Most through balls

