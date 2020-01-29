Done Deal: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.
United said in a statement Wednesday the deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the 25-year-old Portugal international.
Fernandes, who has netted more than 60 goals for Sporting and scored twice in 19 appearances for his country, previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.
Sporting’s official statement announcing Bruno Fernandes to United states – €55m initial fee and €25m in bonuses
United side has struggled to meet expectations this season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United is in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.
Although Solskjaer remains popular with fans, they are growing restless and directing their frustration at United’s boardroom.
Bruno Fernandes in the Primeira Liga since 2017/18:-
Most goals + assists
Most goals outside the box
Most free-kicks scored
Most chances created
Most shots on target
Most through balls
