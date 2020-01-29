Done Deal: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese. Bruno Fernandes previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

United said in a statement Wednesday the deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the 25-year-old Portugal international.

Fernandes, who has netted more than 60 goals for Sporting and scored twice in 19 appearances for his country, previously had spells in Italy’s Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

Sporting’s official statement announcing Bruno Fernandes to United states – €55m initial fee and €25m in bonuses

United side has struggled to meet expectations this season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United is in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Although Solskjaer remains popular with fans, they are growing restless and directing their frustration at United’s boardroom.

Bruno Fernandes in the Primeira Liga since 2017/18:-

Most goals + assists

Most goals outside the box

Most free-kicks scored

Most chances created

Most shots on target

Most through balls

