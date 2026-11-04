‘Don’t need to save anyone’s job:’ Fernandes after ending United’s winless run

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was adamant that the players of the club, “don’t need to save anyone’s job,” after the English club completed a comeback from 2-0 down to 3-2 up against Roma in the Champions League. The Portuguese added, “But it was important. The club needed that win, the players needed that win. It’s something that we needed as a group of players together with the staff.”

United’s latest win against Roma ended a run of 9 games without a win and comes at a crucial time for Michael Carrick as the former player turned manager hopes to turn things around.

Fernandes was recently dropped from the Manchester lineup against Bournemouth, with many fans and pundits believing it was because the captain criticized Carrick’s tactical setup in the previous European game against Como. After the 4-1 loss against them, Fernandes, in a post-match interview, said, “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little space in behind and try to get the ball in the first moment, to wait for them, to give them the ball.”

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The latest 3-2 win against Roma, sparked by one goal by Fernandes and two by Matheus Cunha, means the club are hovering around the middle of the Champions League table, in the play-off qualifiers.

Speaking after the win, Fernandes defended Carrick’s decision to drop him and chalked the reason up as his recent performances. “The manager took a decision of making myself be on the bench because I wasn’t performing, and that’s fair.”

He admitted that even if the decision was based on his harsh interview, then that would also be fair. “Everyone felt that was a punishment for the words that I had said. And if it was, it was right. The manager is the one that makes the decisions. I have to accept them. I have to go forward with that.”

“It doesn’t change the belief I have on the manager and on the staff and and every player that is in this club, and it doesn’t change my aim to win every f***ing game that I have ahead of me,” the playmaker added.