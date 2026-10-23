Bruno Fernandes’s home burgled when he was out playing Champions League in Italy

Bruno Fernandes isn’t having a good time of late. His team has had a leaky defence and, it appears, so does his home. Manchester United have been on a horrendous run recently, and his comments about heads coach Michael Carrick after the 4-1 debacle against Como in the UEFA Champions League hasn’t been taken well by the club’s rank and file, the fans as well as the wider football fraternity.

To add (financial) injury to insult, a gang of robbers ransacked Fernandes’s £4-million mansion while he was in Italy for United’s last game. Three members of the “away day” gang broke into the Portuguese midfielder’s luxury pad in Cheshire’s upscale “Golden Triangle” on Wednesday night, taking away designer jewellery and other expensive items, The Sun reported. The footballer’s wife Ana Pinho and their two young children were not present at the six-bedroom property at the time of the incident.