Bruno Fernandes’s home burgled when he was out playing Champions League in Italy

The miscreants were able to get inside the property despite there being a high-tech security apparatus – including a sophisticated zoned alarm system, CCTV and electric gates. It’s believed they jumped the rear fence.

By: Express News Service
3 min readOct 23, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Fernandes’s fleet of luxury cars - including a £250,000 Bentley Continental GT and a £180,000 Bentley Bentayga - was parked outside the property but was safe. (AP Photo)Fernandes’s fleet of luxury cars - including a £250,000 Bentley Continental GT and a £180,000 Bentley Bentayga - was parked outside the property but was safe. (AP Photo)
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Bruno Fernandes isn’t having a good time of late. His team has had a leaky defence and, it appears, so does his home. Manchester United have been on a horrendous run recently, and his comments about heads coach Michael Carrick after the 4-1 debacle against Como in the UEFA Champions League hasn’t been taken well by the club’s rank and file, the fans as well as the wider football fraternity.

To add (financial) injury to insult, a gang of robbers ransacked Fernandes’s £4-million mansion while he was in Italy for United’s last game. Three members of the “away day” gang broke into the Portuguese midfielder’s luxury pad in Cheshire’s upscale “Golden Triangle” on Wednesday night, taking away designer jewellery and other expensive items, The Sun reported. The footballer’s wife Ana Pinho and their two young children were not present at the six-bedroom property at the time of the incident.

The miscreants were able to get inside the property despite there being a high-tech security apparatus – including a sophisticated zoned alarm system, CCTV and electric gates. It’s believed they jumped the rear fence.

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Police said that a neighbour raised an alarm after spotting three “unknown men” in the garden of the property that backs into the woods, as per the report. But when the cops arrived 10 minutes later, the suspects were gone.

The gang believed to be involved in the incident are said to closely monitor match schedules, and strike when the footballers are out playing. Previous victims include Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

“At around 8.30pm on Wednesday 21 October, police were called to reports of suspicious activity at an address in the Alderley Park area of Nether Alderley. The caller reported three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property. Officers attended the scene and on arrival there was no trace of the suspects,” a Cheshire Police force spokesperson said.

“However, officers discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and a number of items had been stolen.”

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Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding properties in an attempt to apprehend the accused.

Fernandes’s fleet of luxury cars – including a £250,000 Bentley Continental GT and a £180,000 Bentley Bentayga – was parked outside the property but was safe. The Manchester United captain has been living in this area with his family for almost four years now, the report added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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