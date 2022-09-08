scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Brighton’s home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike

Britain's rail network has been hit by major disruptions in the last few weeks as staff protest over pay and conditions, part of growing industrial unrest around the country as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League home game against Crystal Palace on Sept. 17 has been postponed due to planned industrial action on the rail network, the league said on Wednesday.

Britain’s rail network has been hit by major disruptions in the last few weeks as staff protest over pay and conditions, part of growing industrial unrest around the country as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation. “Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the club’s home fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, has been regrettably postponed,” the league said in a statement. “The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network, with authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.”

Brighton said a new date for the game would be announced soon. “While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority,” the club said in a statement

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

Graham Potter’s Brighton side, fourth in the table with 13 points from six games, travel to Bournemouth on Saturday and 15th-placed Palace host Manchester United on Sunday.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:45:36 am
Next Story

Many Metro barricades removed for Ganesh immersion tomorrow

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News