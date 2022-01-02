scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Brighton wins 3-2 at Everton, Brentford beats Aston Villa, Leeds down Burnley

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton, Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford and Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored as Leeds beat Burnley.

Updated: January 2, 2022 11:05:51 pm
Glimpses from Sunday's Premier League matches (AP)

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton that piled more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez on Sunday.

Even the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after almost five months out with a thigh injury failed to change Everton’s fortunes, with the striker’s main contribution being a missed first-half penalty.

By then the home side were already 2-0 down after Mac Allister’s opener in the third minute was followed by a header from Dan Burn in the 21st.

Everton conceded the first goal for the 14th time in 20 matches this season in the Premier League and seventh time in succession.

While academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first two goals for Everton in the 53rd and 76th minutes, Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez, whose side have now won just once in the last 12 matches.

Everton is 15th in the 20-team standing, while Brighton is in eighth place.

Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.

The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.

Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.

Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.

Burnley’s Matt Lowton hit by bottle during loss at Leeds

Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 to help its Premier League survival chances on Sunday.

Jack Harrison’s first-half opener for Leeds was canceled out by Maxwel Cornet’s fine free kick. During the Burnley celebrations, defender Matt Lowton was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home fans.

A thumping drive from Dallas put Leeds in front in the 77th minute and James sealed the team’s first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.

Leeds halted a run of three straight losses and climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone.

