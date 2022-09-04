scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Brighton thump struggling Leicester to pile pressure on Rodgers

Leicester have one point from their opening six games and despite taking the lead inside a minute, were outplayed in a performance that will add to the substantial pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after a summer of discontent at the club.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at The Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion deepened the crisis at Leicester City with an emphatic 5-2 Premier League victory at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester have one point from their opening six games and despite taking the lead inside a minute, were outplayed in a performance that will add to the substantial pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after a summer of discontent at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front and Patson Daka drew them level at 2-2 before halftime, but an own goal from defender Luke Thomas and strikes from Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Mac Allister, one from the penalty-spot and the other a superb free kick, sealed victory for the home side.

Mac Allister was also denied what would have been a contender for goal of the season when his thunderous strike from 30 yards was ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee check that lasted almost five minutes. Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been in an offside position and interfering with play in the build-up.

The scoreline flattered the visitors, who looked tentative in their defending and have conceded 16 goals in six league games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

Brighton, who climbed into the top four, travel to south coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday while Leicester host fellow strugglers Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for Rodgers.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:56:56 pm
Next Story

Appu Ghar amusement park in Gurgaon sealed over ‘non-payment’ of dues

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News